Part of a north-east road will be closed to traffic for six months to allow work on a major flood protection scheme to continue.

A section of Low Wood Road in Stonehaven will be shut from Thursday, August 15 until Thursday, February 14 next year.

It is so construction work on the town’s £16 million flood defences can take place and Aberdeenshire Council have apologised for the closure.

A local authority statement said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”