Section of north-east road to close for 10 weeks

A section of a north-east road is to be closed for 10 weeks.

The U63K unclassified road at Kirkton of Maryculter will be shut between its junction with The Meadows to Rosebank from Monday for a duration of 10 weeks.

Measures will be put in place as KNC Groundworks is carrying out infrastructure work including to the sewers and water, as well as road widening, with the closure to be put in place in the interest of public safety.

A temporary restriction will be in place for the duration of the closure, with traffic to be instead directed to unclassified road U63K, then to C5K, to the Stranog junction with unclassified roads U62K, before joining the B979 then unclassified road U63K and vice versa for those travelling the opposite way.

Emergency and pedestrian access will be maintained while workers are on site.

Access for properties affected by the closure will also be maintained wherever possible, with local access online in place for the surrounding road.

It is expected the work will be completed on October 4.