Section of north-east road shut due to flooding

A section of north-east road has been closed tonight due to flooding.
The B9002 between the Ardmore Distillery and Norvite Animal Nutrition, both in Kennethmont near Huntly, has been shut to all traffic.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes where possible.
Members of the public are also urged to keep clear of the road while it is flooded.
ROAD CLOSURE
The B9002 is closed between the Ardmore Distillery and Norvite due to flooding. The public are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.
— North East Police (@NorthEPolice) December 31, 2020
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe