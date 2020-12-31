Show Links
Section of north-east road shut due to flooding

by David Walker
31/12/2020, 7:12 pm
A section of north-east road has been closed tonight due to flooding.

The B9002 between the Ardmore Distillery and Norvite Animal Nutrition, both in Kennethmont near Huntly, has been shut to all traffic.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes where possible.

Members of the public are also urged to keep clear of the road while it is flooded.