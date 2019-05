A section of the A92 has reopened following a two-car crash this morning.

Police were called to the scene near Portlethen following the crash at 7.42am.

A Police Scotland spokesman described the incident as “non-injury”.

He added: “It does not appear to be serious in nature.

“The road was partially blocked, but given the nature of the incident, did not take long to clear the obstruction.”

