Section of north-east road closed following two-car crash

A section of the A92 Aberdeen to Dundee road has been closed due to a two-car crash.

Emergency services were called out to the road between Stonehaven and Inverbervie near the Dunnottar Castle turn-off.

Two cars were involved in a crash, with debris on the carriageway resulting in the road being shut.

Paramedics are checking over the occupants of the vehicles, although there are not thought to be any serious injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called out to the A92 near Dunnottar Castle at 4.58pm.

“It is a two-car crash and the road is closed but should be reopened shortly.”