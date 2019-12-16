North-east road cleared after two-vehicle crash

A section of north-east road has been cleared following a two-vehicle collision.
Police officers were called to the A96 at West Road, on the outskirts of Elgin at around 5.20pm.
A96 Forres – Elgin – Closure, All lanes closed in both directions has been cleared. #TSIncident
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 16, 2019
The Scottish Ambulance service was also in attendance, however it is not known if anyone was injured.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called about 5.20pm.
“It involved two vehicles, which were blocking the road.”