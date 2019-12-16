Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

North-east road cleared after two-vehicle crash

by Emma Morrice
16/12/2019, 6:34 pm Updated: 16/12/2019, 7:12 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

A section of north-east road has been cleared following a two-vehicle collision.

Police officers were called to the A96 at West Road, on the outskirts of Elgin at around 5.20pm.

The Scottish Ambulance service was also in attendance, however it is not known if anyone was injured.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called about 5.20pm.

“It involved two vehicles, which were blocking the road.”

 

Breaking