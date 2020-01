Police have been called to a one-vehicle crash in the north-east.

The incident, which happened on the B9077 at Kirkton of Durris, involved a Volkswagon Touran. One lane is currently closed.

No injuries have been reported and recovery of the vehicle has been arranged.

A police spokesman said: “A call came in at 7.05am for a one car RTC on the B9077, no injuries have been reported and recovery has been arranged.”