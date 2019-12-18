Section of north-east pub to be demolished to make way for flats

Plans have been lodged to demolish part of a north-east pub and replace it with a block of flats.

The former function suite at the Kintore Arms Hotel has been called “redundant” by its owners and they want to use the space for new homes.

Documents submitted alongside the proposals said there would be nine two-bedroom flats in a three-storey structure on Elm Way, Kintore.

The Kintore Arms Hotel is a B-listed structure, having been added to the listed building roll in 1972. A planning statement said the proposed site is “well connected” with bus stops used by services to Inverurie and Aberdeen and the Kintore’s train station due to open in a matter of months.

The report said: “The site is extremely well connected, with footpath links to the centre of town. Bus stops are a short distance away on Northern Road, which offer frequent services to Aberdeen and Inverurie.

“Additionally, the site is a short distance to the rail halt on Northern Road, which is due to re-open in May 2020, with construction work currently underway.

“The design principles were to create a development which responded to the sensitive nature of the adjoining listed hotel and main square while creating a high quality residential environment meeting the requirements for parking, access and services.

“Given the historic core to Kintore and the currently attached listed building (the Kintore Arms Hotel) particular care had to be taken to respect the setting of the listed building.

“Analysis of the scale and form of buildings in the historic core was necessary to ensure that the development does not appear incongruous in the wider streetscape.”

The design statement for the project said their development would have a “tremendous aesthetic” boost for the town.

It said: “The site benefits from a town centre location, utilises a brownfield site housing a redundant building which has been unused for some considerable time and the site redevelopment will see a tremendous aesthetic improvement to this part of the town.

“The development will provide much-needed modest housing in a sustainable location close to all facilities.

“The developer recognises the significance of the adjoining listed building and great care has been taken to respect the setting of this historic building.”