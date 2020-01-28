Section of north-east bridge set to close

A section of a north-east bridge will be closed for six hours on Thursday in the interests of public safety.

The A97 Boultenstone Bridge, from the A97 Birkhill access road to the C43M at Rippachie, will be shut between 9am and 3pm.

This is due to trial pit works ongoing on the Aboyne site.

Access will be provided for emergency services and vehicles requiring access to properties, but these may be subject to delay until the road is cleared of construction equipment to allow safe passage through the works.

Aberdeenshire Council will be erecting site notices soon indicating the temporary restriction to traffic and which diversions are available for motorists to follow.

The following roads can be used instead of this route: A97 Boultenstone Bridge to A944 Mossat; A944 to A980 Alford; A980 to B9119 Crossroads; B9119 to A97 Ordie Crosroads.