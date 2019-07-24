Section of north-east beach boardwalk to shut to remove bridge

A section of a popular north-east beach boardwalk is to shut on Friday.

The area, popular with walkers and visitors to Stonehaven, will be closed between Salmon Lane and the harbour entrance.

The closure is to allow the existing beach bridge to be removed as part of the town’s flood protection work.

A temporary bridge will be installed, with signs directing pedestrians along the new route.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their continued patience during this time. ”