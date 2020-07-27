Show Links
Section of major Aberdeen road down to one lane for 10 days

by Callum Main
27/07/2020, 9:25 am
The Haudagain Roundabout.
A major Aberdeen road is down to one lane for the next 10 days.

A section of North Anderson Drive has been reduced to one lane on the southbound carriageway, near the Haudagain roundabout.

The closure is part of works in the area to prepare the road for the new A92/A96 Haudagain link.

Weekend work is also being carried out at the Haudagain roundabout, with lanes closed between 7pm on Friday until 7am on Monday.