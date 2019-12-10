Section of busy Aberdeen road to close for repair works

A section of a busy Aberdeen road will become one-way for several days as repair works are carried out.

Westburn Road in Aberdeen will be one-way between its junctions with Mile-End Avenue and Argyll Crescent/Argyll Place from 6.30pm on January 10 until 6am on January 13.

Only traffic travelling westbound, towards North Anderson Drive, will be able to access this route.

The traffic restriction has been put in place in the interests of public safety during repair works by Scottish Water.

A diversion will be in place.

Those travelling eastbound are asked to go via Camperdown Road, Midstocket Road and Argyll Place instead.

From 7.30am on January 10 until 6pm on January 15 there will also be a no waiting for any purpose prohibition on the south side of Westburn Road, between its junctions with Mile-End Avenue and Argyll Crescent/Argyll Place.

Any illegally parked vehicles will be removed and the owner will have to pay for this.

Councillor Tom Mason, who represents the Midstocket and Rosemount ward, said the road closures were necessary to allow Scottish Water to carry out repair work.

He said: “It’s good that it is being carried out at the weekend and not during the week.

“The diversion isn’t a long one.

“The streets on the diversion route are going to be busier than normal, so it would be nice if they could interact with people on the diversion route so they know what to expect.”

Councillor Bill Cormie, who also represents the ward, said: “I’m aware that Scottish Water want to carry out works in the area.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“It’s got to be done but it’s going to cause problems and we’ve got enough problems in that area with the traffic.”

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “Work is planned to repair a section of sewer in Westburn Road to ensure it can continue to serve our customers in the area and protect the local environment.

“To enable our contractor to work safely within the road –including excavating to a depth of around two metres – the road will be made one-way between its junction with Mile End Avenue and Westburn Drive. A signposted diversion will be in place for eastbound traffic via Camperdown Road, Midstocket Road and Argyll Place.

“The work has been scheduled over a weekend to minimise disruption to traffic as far as possible, starting from 6.30pm on Friday January 10 with the road due to re-open to two-way traffic before 6am on Monday January 13.

“We would encourage road users to look out for confirmation of the final details in the new year and allow some extra time for their journey if necessary.”

Any queries regarding this restriction can be made to Aplant LUX Traffic on 03700 500792, or by e-mailing centralsurveys@aplant.com