Section of boardwalk in north-east town to close for flood prevention work

A section of the beach boardwalk in Stonehaven will be closed for five days from Monday next week for work to be carried out on a flood protection scheme.

The council’s contractor will be continuing essential works to divert the existing sewer.

The walkway will be closed from Salmon Lane to the Harbour from July 1 to 5 and diversion signs will be in place.

Works are being carried out to protect properties in the town from flooding in the future.

Major flooding events have hit Stonehaven over many years, most recently in 2007, 2009 and 2012, which have led to the evacuation of nearby residents.

Homes as well as businesses based close to the River Carron have been affected.

The work will reduce the risk of flooding for up to 372 residential properties as well as a school and emergency service site.

A spokesman from Aberdeenshire Council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their patience.”

More information about the scheme, including road closures and restrictions, can be found by visiting the Aberdeenshire Council website.