Section of AWPR reopens after ‘thousands of nails’ cleared from road

A section of the A90 was shut this morning due to nails on the road.

Traffic Scotland warned motorists of the issue at the AWPR roundabout, near Stonehaven.

The section of road was shut in both directions, with the nearby B979 – heading into the town – also affected.

A motorist in the area described seeing thousands of nails on the road.

Gavin Park said: “I stopped to pick up a smashed toilet on the opposite side of the road and found thousands of nails all over both lanes.

“Police are here now with brushes trying to sweep them up, but it’s going to take ages.”

The incident is caused major delays heading north towards Aberdeen, with almost three miles of tailbacks in the area at one point.

The road was shut for around an hour while the debris was cleared, with Traffic Scotland confirmed it had reopened at 9.25am.