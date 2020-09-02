Section of AECC sold to Aberdeen community church

A church has successfully bought a major section of a former Aberdeen conference centre.

King’s Community Church, based on King Street, has bought a section of the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC).

The amount it was purchased for is not yet disclosed.

We’ve had an amazing Sunday and we’re rejoicing because it’s now official that we’re the owners of the old Aberdeen… Posted by King's Community Church on Monday, 24 August 2020

An online statement by the church said: “Everybody is rejoicing with us and everyone is excited.

“What a faith-lifting journey this has been.”

King’s Community Church will take up residency on the site closest to Ellon Road.

The council said the rest of the site was still for sale with the intention for it to be re-developed.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman added: “The section of the former AECC site, closest to Ellon Road, was sold to King’s Community Church in August 2020.

“The remainder of the site is currently available for sale with the intention that the site will be re-developed.”