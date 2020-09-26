Section of Aberdeenshire road shut for tree-felling works

Drivers are facing delays on an Aberdeenshire road due to tree felling works.

The planned work has closed the B9077 South Deeside Road between Craiglug and Durris.

Road users are being diverted and asked to use an alternative route through Maryculter bridge.

Councillor Colin Pike, who represents the North Kincardine ward, took to social media to reminds motorists the stretch of road will be shut until 5pm today to allow council workers to carry out work.