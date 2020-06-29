Section of Aberdeen street to close while trees removed

Part of an Aberdeen road is set to close for public safety while a number of trees are removed.

Willowbank Road in the city is to close between 8am and 4pm on July 5 for the work.

A section of the street will be shut from Albury Road to number 96 Willowbank Road.

A traffic notice stated: “The restrictions are necessary to protect public safety during the removal of trees.”

An alternative route is available via Holburn Street, Fonthill Road and Albury Road.