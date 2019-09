Part of an Aberdeen road is shut today for BT works.

A section of Walker Road in Torry will be closed until 4pm today.

The impacted stretch of road is between 126 Walker Road and 138 Walker Road.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

An alternative route is available via Grampian Place, Grampian Road, Victoria Road and Walker Road.

Motorists have been unable to park on the road since 6pm yesterday, with drivers warned their vehicles could be removed.