Section of Aberdeen street set to close for water works

Part of an Aberdeen road is set to shut for a week to allow for Scottish Water works to be carried out.

A section of Cummings Park Circle will be closed to through traffic for seven days from April 1 until April 7.

The measure, which will see access to properties maintained throughout, will come into force at 9.30am on April 1 and last until 3.30pm on April 7.

Waiting will also not be allowed in part of the street for the duration of the work.

A traffic notice stated: “The effect of the order, which will operate from 9.30am on Thursday, April 1, until 3.30pm on Wednesday, April 7, is to impose a temporary prohibition of driving on Cummings Park Circle, Aberdeen, from the boundary between numbers 80 and 82 Cummings Park Circle to the boundary between numbers 84 and 86 Cummings Park Circle.

“Access to properties will be maintained, but no through traffic will be possible.

“There will also be a prohibition of waiting on either side of Cummings Park Circle, Aberdeen, from the boundary between numbers 78 and 80 Cummings Park Circle to the boundary between numbers 86 and 88 Cummings Park Circle.

“The measures are necessary to protect public safety during works for Scottish Water.

“Any queries regarding this restriction can be directed to Sunbelt Rentals on 01382 767951, or dundeetm@sunbeltrentals.co.uk“