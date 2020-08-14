Video: Section of Aberdeen street closed as emergency crews respond to chemical spillage

A stretch of an Aberdeen road has been shut while emergency services deal with a chemical spill.

Officers are helping fire crews deal with the chemical spill which originated from a vehicle.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 4.06pm on August 14 to reports of a potential fluid spillage from a container within a vehicle.

“Operations control has mobilised two appliances and specialist resources to North Esplanade West in Aberdeen and firefighters presently remain at the scene.”

As a result, the section of road between the junction with South College Street and Market Street has been closed.

A statement by police said: “Emergency services are in attendance on North Esplanade West, following reports of a chemical spillage.

“The road is currently closed northbound from Market Street to the roundabout on College Street.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.”

Ferryhill and Torry councillor Audrey Nicoll said: “Any incident like this, it is essential that the emergency services are allowed to respond to the situation quickly and efficiently for public safety.

“While that may cause a bit of disruption for road users, containing an incident that has potential safety implications is of the upmost importance.”