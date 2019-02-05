Section of Aberdeen road to shut for weekend works

Part of an Aberdeen road is to be temporarily closed at the weekend.

Scotstown Road in Bridge of Don is to shut between its junctions with the shopping centre access road and Cairnfold Road on Sunday.

The closure will be in place between 8am-4pm.

Closures will take place as they are necessary to protect public safety during mobile phone mast works which are being carried out by O2.

An alternative route for anyone looking to travel this way is available via Balgownie Road and the Parkway, before rejoining Scotstown Road.

Tomorrow, there will also be temporary traffic lights in place in Bridge of Don.

These will be for use during Scottish Power works.

The lights will be in place on Denmore Road at its junction with Tern Place.

The temporary traffic measure will be in place between 9.30am-3.30pm for one day only.