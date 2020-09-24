Section of Aberdeen road to shut for one day

A busy route through an area of Aberdeen is to be closed for a day while council officers carry out work.

The A92 Parkway in Bridge of Don will see tree works carried out on a stretch of the road from 8.30am until 4pm on October 4.

The section affected will be between the Scotstown and Danestone roundabouts.

Aberdeen City Council will shut the street temporarily while tree works are carried out.

A diversion will be put in place Scotstown Road, Jesmond Drive, Whitestripes Avenue and vice versa, for anyone looking to travel through the area while the closure is in place.

Councillor John Reynolds, who represents the Bridge of Don area, said he hoped signage would be adequate to correctly divert people.

He said: The Parkway is our main road to the other side of the city, allowing for Ellon Road and the beach side.

“When that closes, and when the Persley Bridge closes, it is a major problem for us in Bridge of Don.

“At least it is on a Sunday and not a weekday, although the traffic flow I suppose has reduced at the moment.

“As long as it is closed and opens on time that’s fine, providing the signage is adequate.

“I have had many complaints about the signage in the past, that it doesn’t show diversions appropriately, so I hope the signage will be good enough to stop this.”

Previous road closures in the area have caused chaos for residents, including when the stretch between Laurel Drive and Gordon Brae was closed for around six weeks last year in order to carry out work for the neighbouring Grandhome development.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The Parkway will be closed on Sunday, October 4 to allow tree works to be carried out safely.”