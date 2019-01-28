Section of Aberdeen road to shut for broadband works

A section of an Aberdeen road is to close for broadband work to be carried out.

Cummings Park Drive in Aberdeen will be shut between its junction with Bramble Brae School to between numbers 50 and 52.

It will take place from 8am on February 27 until 5pm on February 28, with drivers unable to park on either side of the road for the same period of time.

The council says the road is being closed “to protect public safety” during City Fibre remedial works.

Access to properties will continue, but no through traffic will be possible.

There will also be a ban on parking on either side of nearby Granitehill Road, between its junctions with Marchburn Drive and Marchburn Lane, from 8am on February 25 until 5pm on February 26.

Drivers looking to travel in this area are asked to take an alternative route, via Granitehill Road, Cummings Park Drive and Cummings Park Circle.