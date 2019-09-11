Section of Aberdeen road to shut during street light works

Part of an Aberdeen street is to close for almost two weeks while street lighting improvement works are carried out.

Froghall Road, between its junctions with Froghall Terrace and McDonald Court, will shut from 7.30am on September 23 until 6pm on October 6.

The closure is in place to protect the public for the duration of the works which are being carried out by Nicol of Skene on behalf of CHAP Construction.

Cones will also be set up along a section of the road to prevent motorists from parking on the street.

Illegally parked vehicles will be removed.

An alternative route will be put in place for motorists to travel along Froghall Terrace and Froghall Road.

Any questions regarding the closure can be directed to Nicol of Skene on 01224 744473 or at roadworkscoordination@aberdeencity.gov.uk