Section of Aberdeen road to reopen on Wednesday after water main repairs

A section of an Aberdeen road will reopen on Wednesday after repairs to a water main.

Scottish Water was drafted in to repair a burst water main on Westburn Road on January 17.

Plans were to open the road this morning, but the water company has said that issues during the repair have caused the opening to be delayed.

It is understood that the repair teams struggled to find the location of the burst in the pipe, which would allow them to accurately repair the damage.

The water board has also apologised to residents for any inconvenience that has been caused by the closure of the road.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Water said: “Temporary traffic management has been in place on Westburn Road, Aberdeen since January 17th to repair a burst water main.

“The work was due to be completed today however, due to a slight complication in locating the exact location requiring repair, further time has been required to undertake the work.

“We can confirm completion, and resultant traffic management systems, have been extended to 6am on Wednesday.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience these road works have caused to local residents and road users and thank them for their patience while these essential works are carried out.

“We appreciate this is a busy past of Aberdeen and will continue to work as quickly as possible to enable the road to reopen soonest.”