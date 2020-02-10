Section of Aberdeen road to close

A section of an Aberdeen road is to be closed temporarily next week while lighting is replaced.

Gallowgate, between its junctions with Spring Garden and Mounthooly roundabout, is to close from 7am to 5pm on February 19 while lighting column replacement works are being carried out by Aberdeen City Council.

Meanwhile, there will also be a prohibition of waiting on the same stretch between 7.30am and 5pm from next Monday to Friday.

The local authority has said the restriction is necessary in order to protect public safety while staff work in the area.

An alternative route for anyone looking to travel this way can be found via Hutcheon Street, travelling on to George Street then down Spring Garden.