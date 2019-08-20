Section of Aberdeen road to close for works

A section of an Aberdeen road is to close while heating duct installation work takes place.

Balnagask Circle will be affected from 7.30am tomorrow until 10pm on October 18.

Closures will be carried out in four phases at different points on the road, with advance warning signs placed on the street seven days before work commences.

Buses will be unable to serve the route as a result, with a temporary bus stopping area erected from tomorrow for two weeks at Pentland Place, where people will be able to access the transport.

