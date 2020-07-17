Section of Aberdeen road to close for weekend water main installation

A section of a major Aberdeen road will be shut this weekend for works by Scottish Water.

The westbound carriageway of the A96 from the Haudagain Roundabout will be closed from tomorrow morning until early on Monday morning to allow work to be carried out by the utility firm.

The closure will take place between 6am on Saturday and 6am on Monday July 20, with a signposted diversion in place via the A92, Mugiemoss Road and the A947 at Bucksburn.

The same carriageway closure will also be in place over next weekend, from 6am on Saturday July 25 until 6am on Monday July 27.

This will allow Scottish Water to install new water mains beneath the A96 (Great Northern Road) west of the roundabout, part of a £3.2 million investment to renew and upgrade mains.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “The work taking place over this weekend and next weekend has been carefully planned in consultation with Aberdeen City Council, Transport Scotland and BEAR Scotland to minimise impact on the road network at busier times.

“The new water mains we are installing will ensure that both existing and future customers in the area receive a reliable supply of clear, fresh and great-tasting drinking water for years to come.

“We appreciate there has been significant construction work taking place in this part of the city and will do all we can to keep disruption for residents and road-users to a minimum while we complete this essential work.

“We would encourage road users to allow some extra time for their journeys and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The planned work will be taking place in line with Scottish Government and Construction Scotland guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 , including social distancing, enhanced hygiene arrangements and use of additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) where required.