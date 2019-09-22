Section of Aberdeen road to close for five days today

An Aberdeen road will partially close today to allow for repairs to take place.

The inside lanes of both the north and southbound carriageways of West North Street, between Mounthooly roundabout and the Morrison’s Petrol Station, will be closed. The outside lanes will remain open.

The closure is to allow repairs to the road due to subsidence linked to the old houses that existed on the site.

The council will temporarily fill in the areas affected ahead of major reconstruction works next year.

The affected section of road will be closed from 6am on Monday until 12pm on Friday.

Motorists are asked to use an alternative route.