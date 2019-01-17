Thursday, January 17th 2019 Show Links
Section of Aberdeen road shut until Sunday after water main bursts

by Callum Main
17/01/2019, 10:51 am
A burst water main has forced an Aberdeen road to shut until the weekend.

Aberdeen City Council have advised Scottish Water closed Westburn Road, between Berryden Road and Rosemount Terrace at around 9.30am.

The closure is expected to remain in place until 5pm on Sunday.

Westburn Road is shut between its junctions with Rosemount Terrace and Berryden Road

