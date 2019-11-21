Section of Aberdeen road shut for emergency works

A section of an Aberdeen road has been closed for emergency works.

Whitestripes Road in Bridge of Don is shut until 5pm tomorrow while Aberdeen City Council carries out emergency patching work.

The closure is necessary to protect public safety, with a diversion in place directing drivers to Scotstown Road, the A92 Parkway and Whitestripes Avenue instead.

In a separate traffic order, two lanes at an Aberdeen bridge will be closed temporarily while Scottish Water works are carried out.

The westbound offside lane on Queen Elizabeth Bridge, and the nearside northbound lane on Riverside Drive which approaches the structure, will be shut overnight from 7pm on January 8 until 3am on January 9.

The measures are to be put in place while Scottish Water carries out repairs to the collapsed manhole cover in the area.

An alternative route has been advised for any heavy goods vehicles looking to travel in the area by driving via Wellington Road, South Esplanade West, Victoria Bridge and North Esplanade West instead.

Cars will be able to use the open lanes as normal while workers are in the area.