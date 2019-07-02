Tuesday, July 2nd 2019 Show Links
Section of Aberdeen road shut for emergency repairs

by Lauren Jack
02/07/2019, 12:44 pm Updated: 02/07/2019, 12:45 pm
A section of a busy Aberdeen road has shut for emergency gas repair works.

One lane of Great Western Road has closed, at its junction with Ashley Road.

The work is expected to take several days and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

Councillor Martin Greig said: “This safety problem needs to be dealt with as a matter of urgency.

“Hopefully the repairs will be done without delay  so that disruption is kept to a minimum.”

