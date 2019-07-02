Section of Aberdeen road shut for emergency repairs

A section of a busy Aberdeen road has shut for emergency gas repair works.

One lane of Great Western Road has closed, at its junction with Ashley Road.

The work is expected to take several days and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

An emergency lane closure is in place on Great Western Road, nearside, westbound, at the junction with Ashley Road. This is to allow SGN to carry out gas repair works. The lane is likely to be closed for several days. Drivers advised to find alternative route to avoid delays. — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) July 2, 2019

Councillor Martin Greig said: “This safety problem needs to be dealt with as a matter of urgency.

“Hopefully the repairs will be done without delay so that disruption is kept to a minimum.”

