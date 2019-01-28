Section of Aberdeen road reopens after water main repairs

A section of an Aberdeen road has reopened after repairs to a water main.

Scottish Water was drafted in to repair a burst water main on Westburn Road on January 17.

It is understood that the repair teams struggled to find the location of the burst in the pipe, which would allow them to accurately repair the damage.

The water board has also apologised to residents for any inconvenience that has been caused by the closure of the road.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Water said: “Temporary traffic management has been in place on Westburn Road, Aberdeen since January 17th to repair a burst water main.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience these road works have caused to local residents and road users and thank them for their patience while these essential works are carried out.”