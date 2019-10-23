Section of Aberdeen road reopens after two-vehicle crash

The southbound lane of a major Aberdeen road has reopened following a two-vehicle crash.

The collision happened on North Anderson Drive near its junction with Westburn Road shortly after 3pm this afternoon.

Three people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The southbound lane was closed and motorists were diverted via Ashgrove Road West.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed officers had been called to the incident and that there were minor injuries but no one was seriously hurt.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call following a road traffic incident on Anderson Drive, Aberdeen. We dispatched two ambulances and treated three patients at the scene.”

The lane has now reopened.