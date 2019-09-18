Section of Aberdeen road blocked after two-car crash

A lane has been blocked on a busy Aberdeen road following a two-car collision.

Police and ambulance crews have been called to North Anderson Drive beside the old fire station following the crash at 4.25pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said no one has been hurt but an ambulance was called as a precaution.

She said: “We received the call at 4.25pm for a two car road traffic collision at North Anderson Drive.

“The incident has happened between the King’s Gate roundabout and the old fire station.

“One lane is currently blocked but recovery has been arranged.”