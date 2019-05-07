Section of Aberdeen city centre road to shut during building repairs

Part of an Aberdeen city centre road is to close later this month while building repairs are carried out.

Windmill Lane will close, between its junctions with Windmill Brae and Crown Terrace, from 8am on Monday until 6pm on May 17.

An alternative route is available via Windmill Brae, Crown Street and Crown Terrace.

There will also be a one-way restriction on Windmill Brae, between its junctions with Crown Street and Bath Street, from 8am on May 20 until 6pm on May 24.

The direction of traffic will be eastbound only.

Cars will be banned from parking on either side of Windmill Brae, between its junctions with Crown Street and College Street, from 6pm on May 19 until 6pm on May 24. Illegally parked vehicles on this street will be removed at the owner’s expense.

The restrictions are in the interests of public safety during building repair works in the area.