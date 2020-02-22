Section of Aberdeen bypass re-opens as vehicle fire extinguished

The AWPR is now fully re-opened after a vehicle fire was extinguished.

Emergency services were called to the A90 near Cleanhill roundabout after a small van caught fire.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze at about 11.53am, with the road was shut southbound from about 11.30am while they dealt with the incident.

A Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We had two appliances on the scene as a small van was on fire.

“We extinguished it at 11.53am and left the scene in the hands of the police.”

There were no injuries, with the van clear by the time the fire crew got there.