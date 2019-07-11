Section of Aberdeen beach to shut over safety fears

A large section of Aberdeen beach is being closed to the public on safety grounds from tomorrow.

Access to the 500m section is being closed due to considerable sand erosion caused by recent storms.

An estimated 140,000 tonnes has been displaced by the wind and tides leaving a deficit of up to 2 metres in some places.

This poses a risk of potential accidents due to the high drops created at the bottom of the lower promenade steps down onto the beach by the loss of sand.

Signs will be erected warning beach users there is no safe access to the area.

Council bosses were unable to say how long the section of beach would be closed for but will be monitoring the situation twice a week.

Aberdeen City Council operational delivery convener Councillor John Wheeler said: “We’re very aware how popular the beach is, especially now the school summer holidays have just started.

“We cannot place residents and visitors in danger where they may have an accident trying to get down onto the beach where large amounts of sand have been washed away, or where the emergency services might not be able to get to people easily.

“We hope the sand will return naturally as the sand levels fluctuate almost on a daily basis and our staff will check them twice a week to monitor the situation.”