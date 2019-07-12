Section of Aberdeen beach to shut after 140,000 tonnes of sand washed away

Emergency action has been taken to close a section of Aberdeen beach from today to protect dog walkers and beach users due to coastal erosion.

Aberdeen City Council has closed a 500m section of the beach to prevent members of the public from becoming trapped in the tide, due to considerable sand erosion caused by storms.

Council bosses are unable to say how long the section of beach would be closed for, due to fluctuating beach levels, but will be monitoring the situation twice a week.

Options including using sand from elsewhere on the beach to replenish levels or creating additional rock armour in the area are being looked into if erosion continues.

Signs were due to be erected from today warning beach users that there is no safe access to the area of the beach affected.

An estimated 140,000 tonnes has been displaced by the wind, leaving a deficit of up to two metres in places.

Aberdeen City Council operational delivery convener John Wheeler said: “It’s disappointing at the start of the school holidays.

“However, as I’m sure members of the public will appreciate weather is outwith the control of the local authority and we sprung into action as soon as we were made aware of it to take additional precautions.

“We cannot place residents and visitors in danger where they may have an accident trying to get down on to the beach where large amounts of sand have been washed away or where the emergency services might not be able to get to people easily.

“As the tide is coming in, the ability to leave that area where there are particularly high access points on to the ramps could prove difficult for people.”

Should further erosion occur, the city council may have to consider replenishing the beach with more sand, moving sand from the north end, placing rock armour in front of the wall or extending the access ramps.

Work is ongoing with the council structural, coastal and flooding engineers and consultants to develop a long-term strategy for the beach and associated sea defences.

George Street and Harbour councillor Michael Hutchison said: “This is something that has been done on safety grounds and it’s not hard to see why when looking at some of the drops there now are.”