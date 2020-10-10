Section of Aberdeen beach sealed off to allow suspicious device to be investigated

Police cordoned off a section of Aberdeen beach after a member of the public raised concerns on a device found.

Coastguard crews from Aberdeen and Cruden Bay were called to investigate at around 12.15pm this afternoon.

Officers set up police tape on the south side of the beach and blocked off access to the steps.

A UK Coastguard spokesman said: “A member of the public called and reported concerns over something that could have been unexploded ordnance.

“The teams cordoned off the area, took some pictures and confirmed it was nothing dangerous after discussing it with the explosive ordnance team.

“It was potentially a car battery.”

Police and coastguard crews were away before 2pm.

The cordon has since been lifted.