One dead following car and bus crash on A96

One person has died following a serious crash on the A96.

The two-vehicle incident happened around 9.30am this morning.

The road was closed while emergency services were on scene, and re-opened just before 7pm.

A96 Forres – Elgin – Closure, All lanes closed in both directions has been cleared. #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 27, 2019

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash at around 9.30am this morning.

“One person has died.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 9:34am to assist police with a crash involving a bus and a small vehicle.

“We used cutting gear.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Bluebird said: “One of our vehicles was involved in a collision on the A96 West Road in Elgin this morning at around 9.30am.

“Safety is always our absolute priority and we will be assisting Police Scotland with their inquiries into the circumstances of the incident.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 9.25am on 27 December to attend a road traffic collision on the A96 near Elgin.

“Four ambulances and a paramedic response unit were deployed to the scene and three patients were taken to Dr Gray’s hospital for further assessment.”