Section of A96 shut after ‘serious’ crash involving Stagecoach bus

Cutting gear has been used after a “serious” crash involving a bus on the A96.

Traffic Scotland is warning motorists of the collision on the stretch of road west of Elgin, saying it is likely to remain closed for some time.

❗UPDATE⌚10.11#A96 ⛔CLOSED⛔#A96 is ⛔CLOSED⛔ in both directions due to an RTC just west of Elgin due to a serious RTC The road is likely to remain closed for some time@NETrunkRoads #DriveSafe #PlanAhead pic.twitter.com/8Wgo5TP7wf — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 27, 2019

A statement from Police Scotland advised motorists of the collision at the Morriston Road junction.

The #A96 is currently closed in #Elgin at its junction with Morriston Road. Please be aware and leave extra time for your journey. pic.twitter.com/qs7nnBCcl1 — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) December 27, 2019

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash at around 9.30am this morning.

“The road is closed and there are diversions in place.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 9:34am to assist police with a crash involving a bus and a small vehicle.

“We used cutting gear.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Bluebird said: “One of our vehicles was involved in a collision on the A96 West Road in Elgin this morning at around 9.30am.

“Safety is always our absolute priority and we will be assisting Police Scotland with their inquiries into the circumstances of the incident.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 9.25am on 27 December to attend a road traffic collision on the A96 near Elgin.

“Four ambulances and a paramedic response unit were deployed to the scene and three patients were taken to Dr Gray’s hospital for further assessment.”