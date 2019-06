A major north-east route was blocked after a BMW crashed off the road.

The A96 at Tyrebagger was down to one lane, northbound, following the incident.

An eyewitness reported seeing a BMW off the road and in bushes alongside the carriageway.

Passersby stopped to help and traffic is queued back to the AWPR junction.

However, a police spokesman confirmed the incident had been cleared and nobody was injured.