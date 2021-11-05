Section of A96 near Inverurie closed while crane that came off road is recovered

A section of the A96 will be closed on Friday morning while a crane is recovered.

Police have confirmed the road will be closed between the Drimmies and Colpy junctions west of Inverurie.

Work to recover the crane was expected to be completed overnight but will now continue until around 10am.

Motorists are advised that a diversion has been put in place using the A920.

Emergency services were called to the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road on Wednesday morning due an incident involving a crane.

The vehicle had been travelling northbound before it careered off the road at Oyne Fork.

The carriageway was reduced to one lane which caused long delays for motorists.