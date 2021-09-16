Section of A96 near Blackburn closed following two-vehicle crash

A section of the A96 between Aberdeen and Blackburn has been closed following a two-vehicle crash.
Emergency services were called out to the road at around 1.25pm, and the eastbound carriageway was closed at Tyrebagger.
Police are still in attendance at the scene.
NEW ❗ ⌚ 13:50#A96 RTC
Eastbound closed at Tyrebagger due to an RTC
Police are on scene
Please #UseAltRoute#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/zK0hVALemC
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 16, 2021
A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.25pm on Thursday September 16 we received a report of a two vehicle crash on the A96 southbound near Blackburn.
“Emergency services are in attendance.”
