Section of A96 closed following car fire

A busy north-east road has been shut just outside Aberdeen while emergency services deal with a car fire.

Emergency services were called to the A96 Aberdeen to Huntly road, between Craibstone and Blackburn, near Tyrebagger, at about 12.50pm.

Two fire pumps arrived on scene to help extinguish the blaze, which had engulfed a Vauxhall Corsa.

The sole occupant of the vehicle reportedly escaped unharmed.

ROAD CLOSURE- The A96 northbound is currently closed near Tyrebagger due to a car on fire. Please avoid the area where possible. pic.twitter.com/lGdzS1UCwD — Aberdeen City Police (@AberdeenCPolice) September 18, 2020

Firefighters extinguished the fire after 20 minutes.

Police officers remain on scene and the road is currently closed to motorists.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called out to reports of a car being on fire at 12.55pm.

“Officers remain on scene.”