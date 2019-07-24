Wednesday, July 24th 2019 Show Links
News / Local

Section of A96 blocked after van overturns

by Callum Main
24/07/2019, 4:51 pm Updated: 24/07/2019, 5:12 pm
A section of the A96 has been blocked this afternoon after a van overturned.

The stretch of road, near Pitcaple, is blocked after the two-vehicle crash at around 4.30pm

According to  Police Scotland one person has suffered minor injuries.

Traffic Scotland is advising motorists “all lanes are restricted in both directions for up to 30 minutes”

Breaking