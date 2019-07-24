Section of A96 blocked after van overturns

A section of the A96 has been blocked this afternoon after a van overturned.
The stretch of road, near Pitcaple, is blocked after the two-vehicle crash at around 4.30pm
According to Police Scotland one person has suffered minor injuries.
*UPDATE* ❗️⌚️17:02#A96 Pitcaple, north of Inverurie – road is now closed ⛔️ to assist recovery. Police managing traffic @NETrunkRoads #Aberdeenshire https://t.co/vAPAtoLsGN
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 24, 2019
Traffic Scotland is advising motorists “all lanes are restricted in both directions for up to 30 minutes”