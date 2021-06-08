Section of A941 closed after crash involving van and motorbike

A crash involving a van and a motorbike has closed the A941 road between Elgin and Rothes in Moray.

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 7am and remain on the scene.

A tweet from the police advised drivers to avoid the area and take available diversions.

A941 #Elgin – #Rothes in #Moray currently closed due to an RTC. Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed at Oat Burnie Road and Thornhill Road. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at present and find alternative routes where possible. pic.twitter.com/WYpYuhMaFl — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) June 8, 2021

There is currently no information regarding the condition of the people involved with the crash.

Moray Council said the closure would affect school transport pick-ups on this section of the route for students at Elgin High and New Elgin Primary School.

A Facebook post from the local authority said: “Other pick-ups may be delayed as a result but will still take place.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a two-vehicle crash on the A941 at 7am. It involved a van and a motorbike.

“Emergency services are on the scene and the road is closed between Elgin and Rothes.”

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.