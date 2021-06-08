Show Links
News / Local

Section of A941 closed after crash involving van and motorbike

By Craig Munro
08/06/2021, 9:22 am Updated: 08/06/2021, 11:01 am

A crash involving a van and a motorbike has closed the A941 road between Elgin and Rothes in Moray.

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 7am and remain on the scene.

A tweet from the police advised drivers to avoid the area and take available diversions.

There is currently no information regarding the condition of the people involved with the crash.

Moray Council said the closure would affect school transport pick-ups on this section of the route for students at Elgin High and New Elgin Primary School.

The A941 has been closed by police. Picture by Jason Hedges

A Facebook post from the local authority said: “Other pick-ups may be delayed as a result but will still take place.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a two-vehicle crash on the A941 at 7am. It involved a van and a motorbike.

“Emergency services are on the scene and the road is closed between Elgin and Rothes.”

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.