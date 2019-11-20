Section of A92 partially blocked after crash south of Aberdeen

A section of a major north-east road south of Aberdeen is partially blocked this morning following a two-vehicle crash.
Emergency services were called to the scene on the A92, near Portlethen, at around 7.40am after a crash between a van and a car.
Traffic Scotland is warning motorists of delays in the area.
❗️NEW⌚️08:25#A92 northbound after Portlethen, RTC partially blocking the road. Traffic very slow on approach.@NETrunkRoads #AbzTravel pic.twitter.com/jsg7GzZhoK
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 20, 2019
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said ambulance crews were also in attendance, however injuries are thought to be minor.