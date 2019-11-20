Show Links
Section of A92 partially blocked after crash south of Aberdeen

by Callum Main
20/11/2019, 8:41 am Updated: 20/11/2019, 8:42 am
A section of a major north-east road south of Aberdeen is partially blocked this morning following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A92, near Portlethen, at around 7.40am after a crash between a van and a car.

Traffic Scotland is warning motorists of delays in the area.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said ambulance crews were also in attendance, however injuries are thought to be minor.

