Section of A92 at Portlethen closed southbound after two-car crash

Part of the A92 between Aberdeen and Stonehaven has been closed to traffic after a two-vehicle crash.

Both of the road’s southbound carriageways have been closed at Portlethen following the incident.

Police, fire and ambulance were called out to the scene after reports of a crash were received at around 3.40pm.

Two fire appliances were sent, and hydraulic rescue equipment has been used with one person being cut out a car.

NEW❗️⌚️16:30#A92 RTC An RTC on the A92 at Portlethen southbound. Road is blocked. Traffic queuing on approach.#ExpectDelays @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/uARpklu3WP — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 6, 2021

There are not currently reports of any injuries, but emergency services remain at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A92 southbound at Portlethen at 3.40pm.

“Emergency services remain in attendance, and both lanes of the road southbound have been closed to traffic.”

