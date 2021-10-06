Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Section of A92 at Portlethen closed southbound after two-car crash

By Craig Munro
06/10/2021, 4:47 pm Updated: 06/10/2021, 5:15 pm

Part of the A92 between Aberdeen and Stonehaven has been closed to traffic after a two-vehicle crash.

Both of the road’s southbound carriageways have been closed at Portlethen following the incident.

Police, fire and ambulance were called out to the scene after reports of a crash were received at around 3.40pm.

Two fire appliances were sent, and hydraulic rescue equipment has been used with one person being cut out a car.

There are not currently reports of any injuries, but emergency services remain at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A92 southbound at Portlethen at 3.40pm.

“Emergency services remain in attendance, and both lanes of the road southbound have been closed to traffic.”

Join our Facebook group for the latest traffic and travel in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.